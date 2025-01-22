- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Single’s Inferno’ shine on Netflix’s rankings
Three Korean shows landed in Netflix’s top 10 non-English series rankings, led by the global hit “Squid Game,” the global streaming site said Wednesday.
“Squid Game” Season 2 maintained its position at the top of the chart with 13.2 million views for the week ending Sunday. This marks the show’s fourth consecutive week at No. 1 since its release on Dec. 26.
The first season of “Squid Game” also made a strong showing, coming in fifth with 5 million views.
Meanwhile, the reality dating show “Single’s Inferno” Season 4 debuted at No. 6, with 4.8 million views. The series follows young singles as they navigate romance and competition on a secluded island.
Six episodes of the 12-part reality show have aired so far, with the remaining episodes set to be released by Feb. 11.