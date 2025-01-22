‘Squid Game,’ ‘Single’s Inferno’ shine on Netflix’s rankings

Three Korean shows landed in Netflix’s top 10 non-English series rankings, led by the global hit “Squid Game,” the global streaming site said Wednesday.

“Squid Game” Season 2 maintained its position at the top of the chart with 13.2 million views for the week ending Sunday. This marks the show’s fourth consecutive week at No. 1 since its release on Dec. 26.

The first season of “Squid Game” also made a strong showing, coming in fifth with 5 million views.

Meanwhile, the reality dating show “Single’s Inferno” Season 4 debuted at No. 6, with 4.8 million views. The series follows young singles as they navigate romance and competition on a secluded island.

Six episodes of the 12-part reality show have aired so far, with the remaining episodes set to be released by Feb. 11.