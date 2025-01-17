Son Heung-min scores in North London derby loss

Son Heung-min has found the back of the net once again in the North London derby against Arsenal, but the Tottenham Hotspur captain couldn’t deliver a victory for his side.

Son scored Spurs’ lone goal in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday (local time). The defeat extended Tottenham’s winless slide to five matches, with one draw and four losses.

Spurs have not won at Arsenal since November 2010.

Son put Tottenham on the board in the 25th minute after the loose ball had floated toward him in the center of the box after a corner. Son’s right-footed shot found the bottom right corner for his sixth Premier League goal of this season and his eighth in all competitions.

But Arsenal responded with two quick goals late in the first half, with Dominic Solanke’s equalizer in the 40th minute and then Leandro Trossard’s go-ahead marker four minutes later.

Son, who now has nine career goals in North London derby matches, was subbed out for Richarlison in the 78th minute.

After Spurs failed to rally in the second half, Son said the outcome of the match was “very disappointing.”

“Obviously, for fans and clubs, this game means a lot. Conceding goals like these is painful,” Son told TNT Sports. “In the first half, we were way too passive. It was not good enough. We were not disciplined enough. We have to do definitely better in every aspect.”

Arsenal, undefeated in 11 matches, are in second place with 43 points from 12 wins, seven draws and two losses. Tottenham are in 13th place, with seven wins, three draws and 11 losses giving them 24 points. They had 12 losses in all of last season.

Those 11 losses after 21 matches are the most for Tottenham since Son joined them in 2015. Son said he will try to take it “game by game” from here and on and added, “We all have to take responsibility.”

Their most recent victory was a 5-0 rout of Southampton on Dec. 15.