Son Heung-min held scoreless as Tottenham’s winless skid hits 6

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean captain Son Heung-min couldn’t keep his club from losing yet another Premier League match.

Son played the full match but didn’t contribute to Spurs’ offense as they fell to Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Sunday (local time).

Tottenham conceded all three goals in the first half. They battled back with two goals in the second half, including a stoppage-time strike by Richarlison, but ended up dropping their third straight match.

The loss extended Tottenham’s winless skid to six, with one draw and five losses. They have just one victory in their past 10 league matches, with two draws and seven losses.

Their most recent victory came Dec. 15, when they routed Southampton 5-0.

With 24 points from seven wins, three draws and 12 losses, Tottenham dropped a spot to 15th in the league tables, four points ahead of Everton.

Since Son joined Tottenham in 2015, they have never finished any season outside the top 10. They have already matched the number of losses from last season, when they ended up in fifth place.

Son recorded his first shot in the 24th minute and had another one three minutes later, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denying him on both occasions.

With this match, Son moved into a tie for 10th place on Tottenham’s all-time appearances list with 435, joining his friend and former teammate Harry Kane.

Ninth on this list is Jimmy Dimmock, who appeared in 438 matches for Spurs from 1919 to 1931.

With 170 goals in all competitions, Son is the fifth most prolific goal scorer in team history, just four behind Martin Chivers, who starred for the North London club in the 1960s and the 1970s.

Son also holds the club record for the most assists in the Premier League with 68.