SM Entertainment to unveil 1st new girl group in 5 years

SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, is set to launch its first new girl group in five years since aespa debuted in 2020.

The agency announced Monday that the eight-member girl group, Hearts2Hearts, will make its debut on Feb. 24.

SM surprised K-pop fans by showcasing a video teaser for the group’s debut during the SMTown Live 2025 concert marking the agency’s 30th anniversary at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday.

According to the agency, the group’s name signifies its aim to connect with global fans through a mysterious and beautiful musical world filled with various emotions and heartfelt messages, and to move forward together as a greater “us.”

“Based on our unique cultural heritage built over a long time and solid planning capabilities, we will showcase differentiated colors in various aspects, such as music, performance and visuals,” it added.