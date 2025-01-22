Singer Lee Seung-hwan files damages suit against Gumi mayor over concert cancellation

Singer Lee Seung-hwan has filed a 250 million-won (US$174,000) damages suit against Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho over his “unlawful” cancellation of the artist’s concert venue reservation just two days before the event.

The legal dispute arose after Gumi city officials abruptly canceled Lee’s reservation for the Grand Performance Hall at the Gumi Arts Center, where the artist was set to hold a concert marking his 35th anniversary on Dec. 23.

The cancellation followed the 59-year-old singer’s criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally in Seoul by progressive activists calling for the president’s impeachment over his botched martial law imposition.

Mayor Kim stated the decision to cancel the concert was made for public safety, claiming Lee had refused to submit a written pledge agreeing not to make politically sensitive comments during the performance.

Lee and his representatives, however, argue the demand for such a pledge and the subsequent cancellation were illegal.

“This kind of unilateral cancellation is extremely unusual, especially for an event at a venue with over 1,000 paid seats,” said Lim Jae-sung, Lee’s attorney. “We plan to examine whether the Gumi city government considered alternative measures to address the alleged safety concerns or made any genuine attempts to implement other safety protocols.”

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday with the Seoul Central District Court, names Mayor Kim and the Gumi city government as defendants. The plaintiffs include Lee; his concert agency, Dream Factory Club; and 100 fans who had purchased tickets for the show.

In addition to the civil suit, Lee plans to file a petition with the Constitutional Court, challenging the city government’s demand for a written pledge as a potential violation of his constitutional rights to freedom of expression and conscience, according to Lim.