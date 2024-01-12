Singer Bang Shili dies at 61

Trot singer Bang Shili, famed for a number of hit songs, such as “Seoul Tango” and “First Car,” died Tuesday, her family said. She was 61.

The singer, whose real name was Bang Young-sun, died at a convalescent hospital in the Ganghwa district of Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, in the morning, the family said.

Bang suffered a stroke in June 2007 and had since struggled with her disease for 17 years, they said, noting her condition started to deteriorate in December.

Bang was born in Ganghwa in 1963 and debuted as part of the Seoul Sisters, a female trio, in 1985. She then went solo in 1990 and enjoyed great popularity by releasing “Seoul Tango” and other hit songs. Her funeral will be held at a Ganghwa hospital Thursday.