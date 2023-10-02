Don't Miss
SHINee launches first Japan tour in 5 years
October 2, 2023
South Korean boy band SHINee began its tour around Japan last week and will close with a concert at the Tokyo Dome next year, the group’s agency said Monday.
SM Entertainment said the band kicked off their tour at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena with performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will stage eight more concerts in four cities, including Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo, until next February.
SHINee’s Japanese tour is set to end at the Tokyo Dome, one of the country’s biggest concert venues, on Feb. 24-25 next year.
The boy band last held such a tour in February 2018.