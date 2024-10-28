Seventeen’s latest album debuts at No. 5 on Billboard 200

K-pop boy group Seventeen has once again secured a top-five entry on the Billboard 200 chart with its 12th EP, “Spill the Feels,” marking its sixth consecutive album to reach the top 10.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a preview of this week’s charts that the 13-member group’s latest release debuted at No. 5 on the chart dated Nov. 2 with 66,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States.

The total is comprised of 64,000 physical album sales and 2,000 streaming equivalent album units, according to the U.S. music magazine.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The achievement follows the success of the group’s previous releases: “Face the Sun” (No. 7), “Sector 17″ (No. 4), “FML” (No. 2), “Seventeenth Heaven” (No. 2) and “17 Is Right Here” (No. 5).

“Spill the Feels” is the only K-pop album released this year to surpass 3 million copies in first-week sales.

The group is currently on its “Seventeen [Right Here]” world tour in the U.S., with upcoming shows in New York, Texas, Oakland and Los Angeles. Special events are planned alongside the concerts, including lighting the Empire State Building in carat pink, the color symbolizing the group’s fandom, on Monday. The group is also set to appear on ABC’s popular morning show, “Good Morning America,” on Wednesday.