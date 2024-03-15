Seventeen to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024

South Korean boy group Seventeen will headline this year’s edition of the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival in September, the group’s agency said Thursday.

The 13-member group was included on the list of headliners for the festival, which is taking place on Sept. 7-8 at Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital, Pledis Entertainment said.

Lollapalooza Berlin is a global music festival featuring a lineup of big-name pop stars each year. This year’s performers include Sam Smith, Martin Garrix and Burna Boy.

This marks the first time that Seventeen will be performing at a major music festival in Europe. It is also the only K-pop act invited to the festival this year.

Seventeen set a record last year by selling a cumulative 16 million copies of albums in South Korea. The group will be kicking off its encore world tour with concerts at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30-31.