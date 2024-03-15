- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024
South Korean boy group Seventeen will headline this year’s edition of the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival in September, the group’s agency said Thursday.
The 13-member group was included on the list of headliners for the festival, which is taking place on Sept. 7-8 at Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital, Pledis Entertainment said.
Lollapalooza Berlin is a global music festival featuring a lineup of big-name pop stars each year. This year’s performers include Sam Smith, Martin Garrix and Burna Boy.
This marks the first time that Seventeen will be performing at a major music festival in Europe. It is also the only K-pop act invited to the festival this year.
Seventeen set a record last year by selling a cumulative 16 million copies of albums in South Korea. The group will be kicking off its encore world tour with concerts at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30-31.