S. Korean IOC membership down to one after nat’l Olympic chief loses election

The number of South Korean members on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to be cut to one next month, after the national Olympic chief Lee Kee-heung fell short in his bid for a third consecutive term this week.

Lee finished as the runner-up to Ryu Seung-min in the election for Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) president Tuesday. Ryu, a former IOC member himself and 2004 Olympic men’s singles table tennis champion, beat Lee by 417 to 379 in voting.

Lee was elected as an IOC member in 2019 in his capacity as head of his national Olympic committee. According to the Olympic Charter, any IOC member “ceases to be a member upon ceasing to exercise the function he was exercising at the time of his election.” Lee’s term as KSOC’s president is scheduled to end Feb. 27.

Having recently reached the IOC age limit of 70, Lee would have lost his IOC membership by the end of 2025 even if he had won Tuesday’s election. If he were to apply for an extension beyond 70, Lee would have had to remain as KSOC president.

Lee’s departure will leave Kim Jae-youl, president of the International Skating Union, as the only South Korean member of the IOC.

Ryu served on the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission from 2016 to 2024. Athlete members have the same responsibilities as other IOC members, except that they have an eight-year term.

Now as the new leader of the South Korean Olympic body, Ryu will be eligible to pursue IOC membership again.

When asked about possibly running for an IOC seat after his election win, Ryu responded, “I haven’t thought about that yet. The election is in March but I will give it some thought if an opportunity presents itself.”

Given the leadership transition for the KSOC on the horizon, it appears unlikely Ryu will seek IOC membership so soon after beating Lee.