S. Korean investors bet big on U.S. stocks, ‘Trumponomics 2.0′

Investors are pouring a large amount of money into funds that invest in U.S. stocks on hopes that President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy would help further boost the U.S. stock market, data showed Tuesday.

According to the data from market tracker FnGuide, 167 funds that invest in U.S. stocks had 23.34 trillion won (US$16.24 billion) under management as of January 21, up 1.29 trillion won from the end of last year.

Massive money inflows into such funds come as the U.S. economy is anticipated to continue its bullish run, with the Trump administration widely expected to implement policies aimed at making the world’s largest economy stronger.

Last year, local investors reaped decent gains from investments in U.S. stocks.

The U.S. stocks-focused funds delivered an average 34.1 percent return last year.

In 2024, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index soared 23.3 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq index jumped 28.6 percent.

In contrast, domestic stock-focused investment funds saw some 100 billion won in outflow. The country’s benchmark index, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, fell 3.9 percent on-year in 2024, and the funds that invest in local stocks suffered a 0.47 percent dip.