BTS’ Jin to appear on Jimmy Fallon show with new single
Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will appear on the famous U.S. TV show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” once again to promote his new single.
His agency, BigHit Music, announced Thursday that Jin will perform his highly anticipated new single, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” on the episode set to air May 22.
“Don’t Say You Love Me” is the lead track for the BTS star’s upcoming second solo EP, “Echo,” due out Friday.
Jin last appeared on the popular TV show about six months ago, where he captivated audiences with a performance of his previous single, “Running Wild,” in November of last year.
The show teased Jin’s upcoming appearance on its official social media channels. The short video clip featured host Jimmy Fallon watching the teaser for Jin’s new song, followed by Jin’s voice announcing his return to the show.
Jin will hold a fan event titled “Hi-Seokjin,” where he will meet and connect with 1,000 lucky fans, in New York City next Friday.