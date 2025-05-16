Virtual band Plave set for six-city Asian tour

The virtual K-pop boy band Plave will embark on a six-city Asian tour, starting in August, its agency, Vlast, said Friday.

The five-member group will kick off the “DASH: Quantum Leap” tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Aug. 15-17, marking a historic first as a virtual band performing at the massive venue, which holds over 10,000 spectators.

Virtual K-pop idol band Plave is seen in this photo provided by Vlast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Following Seoul, the group will perform in Taipei on Aug. 23, Hong Kong on Oct. 1, Jakarta on Oct. 18, Bangkok on Oct. 25 and Tokyo on Nov. 1-2.

Plave, which debuted in March 2023, became a million-seller with its third EP, “Caligo Pt.1,” released in February.

The five-track EP was Plave’s first new album in about five months. The lead track, “Dash,” performed well, charting on Billboard’s Global 200.

Plave is set to make its debut in Japan by releasing a new Japanese single.