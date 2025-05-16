- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Virtual band Plave set for six-city Asian tour
The virtual K-pop boy band Plave will embark on a six-city Asian tour, starting in August, its agency, Vlast, said Friday.
The five-member group will kick off the “DASH: Quantum Leap” tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Aug. 15-17, marking a historic first as a virtual band performing at the massive venue, which holds over 10,000 spectators.
Following Seoul, the group will perform in Taipei on Aug. 23, Hong Kong on Oct. 1, Jakarta on Oct. 18, Bangkok on Oct. 25 and Tokyo on Nov. 1-2.
Plave, which debuted in March 2023, became a million-seller with its third EP, “Caligo Pt.1,” released in February.
The five-track EP was Plave’s first new album in about five months. The lead track, “Dash,” performed well, charting on Billboard’s Global 200.
Plave is set to make its debut in Japan by releasing a new Japanese single.