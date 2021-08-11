S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate

South Korea is suffering from the worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic despite tough restrictions across the country as more contagious variants are fast spreading amid the lagging vaccination drive, putting the country’s virus battle in jeopardy.

New cases have rapidly risen across the nation since early July, surging to a fresh high of 2,223 on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It was the first time that the new cases surpassed the 2,000 threshold since the nation reported the first outbreak on Jan. 20 last year.

The daily caseload had mostly moved between 300 and 600 in the first half of the year, but it surpassed 1,000 for the first time on July 7 and stayed in the quadruple digits for over a month despite weeks of toughened social distancing restrictions.

A medical staff member collects specimens from a person for COVID-19 testing at a screening station in Seoul on Aug. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

The wider Seoul area, where half of the nation’s 52 million population lives, has been under Level 4 restrictions, the highest in the four-tier virus curbs, for the past five weeks, while most other areas have implemented Level 3 distancing for the last three weeks.