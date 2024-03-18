Rock band Day6 back after hiatus, grateful for ‘early’ fame

“Gratitude” sets the tone for the upcoming new album from the youthful K-pop rock band Day6.

Returning after nearly three years of hiatus, with all members having fulfilled their mandatory military service by late 2023, the four-piece band is set to release its eighth EP, “Fourever,” on Monday.

“I’m happy but also a bit of nervous because it’s been a while since we’ve been in front of you all,” Wonpil, the band’s last member to be discharged from the military, told reporters during a group media interview held in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the release.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve in the military for at least two years.

Wonpil said he realized how precious his time with his bandmates was after being away for his service.

“I really missed the times we spent together, playing pranks and bickering,” he recalled. “Everything, honestly. I missed playing music together and being on stage. Now that it’s all possible again, I feel so grateful and happy.”

Team leader Sungjin agreed, saying he was “hungry” for group projects.

Dowoon also shared his experience from the service.

“I had a lot of time for self-reflection in the military, and I found myself feeling more relaxed afterward.”

Asked to elaborate on his self-reflection, the drummer said, “I realized I hadn’t loved myself before, and I’m leading quite a good life doing all that I want to do and thought I should live a life without regrets.”

Even during the group’s hiatus, two of Day6′s hit songs, “You Were Beautiful” (2017) and “Time of Our Life” (2019), reentered major domestic charts, reflecting fans’ anticipation for their return.

The latter track even climbed steadily to a peak position of No. 43 on Melon, the country’s largest music streaming platform, last month.

Wonpil said he was amazed to see the tracks’ resurgence on the charts after a long time.

“I’m incredibly grateful for listeners who continue to enjoy our music even without big activity from us,” he said. “This fills me with a strong sense of responsibility to repay that love with even better performances.”

The eight-year-old band’s music has not undergone any drastic change with the new EP, “Fourever,” but has grown “deeper” and “richer,” according to Sungjin.

“I think it’s an album that bridges the past and future of Day6,” he said. “You may expect brisker activity from the band in the future.”

The album’s name, a combination of “four” and “forever,” signifies Day6′s commitment to a lasting bond with fans, according to its agency, JYP Entertainment.

The seven-track EP includes “Welcome to the Show,” “Happy,” “The Power of Love” and “Get the Hell Out.” The upbeat lead track, “Welcome to the Show,” expresses one’s gratitude to loved ones for their unwavering support throughout life’s journey.

Young K co-composed and wrote the song’s lyrics while envisioning a scene where the group performs and jumps around onstage alongside fans at a music festival. However, the “show” concept transformed from a literal stage performance to a metaphorical representation of life, following advice from JYP’s chief producer, Park Jin-young, according to the member.

While repeatedly expressing his gratitude for the group’s rising popularity during the interview, Sunjin also admitted surprise at its “swiftness.”

“We’ve always taken pride in our music and poured our hearts into every album,” he said. “While we harbored a distant hope that we’ll succeed someday, perhaps in 20 years, I was a bit bewildered by how quickly it all came,” he said, adding jokingly that the “early” fame might even spoil the band.

“We cannot gain a rise even if we’re eager to do, so we’re just thankful for this.”