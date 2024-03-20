- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Queen of Tears’ soars to No. 3 on Netflix chart for non-English TV shows
The South Korean romantic series “Queen of Tears” emerged as the third most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix, the global streaming service said Wednesday.
The tvN drama, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, claimed the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s non-English TV show list for the week of March 11-17 with 19.1 million viewing hours, climbing four places from the previous week.
Premiered March 9, the Saturday-Sunday drama saw its fourth episode, released Sunday, set its own viewership record of 13 percent nationwide.
The 16-part series chronicles the marital crisis and subsequent rekindling of love between Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a scion of a rural village supermarket in Yongduri, and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), heiress to the third-generation conglomerate running Queens Department Store.