‘Queen of Tears’ soars to No. 3 on Netflix chart for non-English TV shows

March 20, 2024

The South Korean romantic series “Queen of Tears” emerged as the third most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix, the global streaming service said Wednesday.

The tvN drama, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, claimed the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s non-English TV show list for the week of March 11-17 with 19.1 million viewing hours, climbing four places from the previous week.

Premiered March 9, the Saturday-Sunday drama saw its fourth episode, released Sunday, set its own viewership record of 13 percent nationwide.

The 16-part series chronicles the marital crisis and subsequent rekindling of love between Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a scion of a rural village supermarket in Yongduri, and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), heiress to the third-generation conglomerate running Queens Department Store.

Posters for "Queen of Tears" are shown in this combined image provided by tvN. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
