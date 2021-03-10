- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Police question TVXQ’s U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
- Police said Tuesday they questioned TVXQ’s U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating the nighttime curfew designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The singer, whose legal name is Jung Yun-ho, is suspected of staying at a restaurant in southern Seoul after 10 p.m., according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.
Under the current social distancing rule that took effect on Feb. 15, all restaurants and coffee shops in the greater Seoul area must close at 10 p.m.
SM Entertainment, Yunho’s agency, issued a public apology and vowed to help its artists remain more vigilant over anti-virus guidelines.
“U-Know Yunho regrets his carelessness that disappointed many people,” the company said. “We are so sorry for causing concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Debuting in 2004, U-know Yunho is the leader of second-generation K-pop boy band TVXQ. He dropped his latest solo album, titled “Noir,” in January.
This image provided by SM Entertainment shows TVXQ’s U-Know Yunho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)