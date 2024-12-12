Police chief reportedly says Yoon called 6 times to order lawmakers’ arrests

The chief of the National Police Agency (NPA) has reportedly said President Yoon Suk Yeol called him by phone six times to order the arrest of lawmakers during martial law operations last week, Yonhap News Agency learned Thursday.

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the NPA, reportedly made the claim during recent questioning by police following his emergency arrest over his role in Yoon’s short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

He was known to have told police he received the phone calls after Yoon declared martial law but that he did not pass on the instructions to the front lines.

Cho also purportedly claimed Counterintelligence Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung asked him to send 100 investigators and track the locations of 15 people, including ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, but that he ordered his subordinates to refuse the request.

After martial law was lifted on Dec. 4, six hours after it was imposed, Cho allegedly told Yoon in a phone call he was “sorry it ended this way.” Yoon reportedly responded, “Thanks to you, it ended quickly.”