Occult thriller ‘Exhuma’ sold to 133 countries

Jang Jae-hyun’s supernatural thriller “Exhuma” has been sold to 133 nations, its distributor Showbox said Tuesday.

The movie opened in Mongolia last month and is currently being screened in Indonesia and Taiwan. Additionally, it is scheduled for release in several other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Britain and Germany.

In Indonesia, the film has surpassed Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” as the most-viewed Korean film of all time in the country, attracting 710,000 cumulative viewers, breaking the previous record of 700,000.

Well Go USA, the distributor for North America, has expressed anticipation for the film, describing it as a movie with unexpected twists, according to Showbox.

“Exhuma” has been dominating the local box office since its opening on Feb. 22, drawing over 8 million cumulative viewers.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, it revolves around two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician who join forces to investigate a string of mysterious occurrences affecting a wealthy family based in the U.S. They embark on this journey by exhuming the grave of the family’s ancestor in a remote Korean village.

The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month as part of its Forum section.