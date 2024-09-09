NewJeans members express support for agency’s former chief at music awards

Members of K-pop group NewJeans have publicly expressed their gratitude for Min Hee-jin, producer and former CEO of the group’s agency, during their acceptance speeches at a Japanese music awards ceremony.

The girl group, who won four awards at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards on Sunday at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, used the event to voice their appreciation for the former ADOR CEO.

“We truly love and thank (former) CEO Min Hee-jin who always cherishes and protects us,” Danielle, one of the group’s members, said in her speech.

Fellow member Hyein added, “I want to say it one more time because it might be the last chance. We are really, really grateful to our CEO (former CEO Min). We love you so much.”

K-pop girl group NewJeans speaks during the 2024 The Fact Music Awards held on Sept. 8, 2024, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka in this photo provided by the event's organizer.

This marks the first time NewJeans publicly expressed their support for Min since she was removed from her position last month.

Min, who had led the label since its establishment, was dismissed following a decision by the board to separate management duties from music production. She has since contested the decision, calling it “unilateral.”

Her removal came several months after her publicized conflict with parent company Hybe in April, in which Hybe accused her of trying to take control of ADOR and leave with NewJeans. Min has denied these allegations.