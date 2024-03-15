New Polish FM vows to respect defense deal with Seoul signed under previous gov’t

Poland’s new foreign minister said the country will continue to respect a major defense deal with South Korea signed under the previous administration, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Friday.

Radoslaw Sikorski made the remark during his phone talks with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, stressing the importance of their defense cooperation.

In their talks, Cho explained that the National Assembly recently passed a bill aimed at increasing the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank)’s equity capital and maximum legal cap on loans and guarantees, a move that will help clear hurdles for local defense firms to secure more arms deals overseas.

In 2022, South Korean companies secured major deals to supply K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to Poland.

Observers noted uncertainties in implementing the deals since a new government took office in Poland following general elections in October last year.

Their bids to sign additional contracts with Poland last year also faced obstacles as Eximbank was unable to provide loans and guarantees for the proposed sales after hitting its upper limit from the mega deals in 2022.

It marked the first phone talks between Cho and Sikorski since their inauguration in January this year and December last year, respectively.