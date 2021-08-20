New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 2,000s for the second straight day Friday amid little signs of letup, triggering the extension of the toughest level of virus restrictions for two more weeks.

The country added 2,052 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,001 local infections, raising the total caseload to 232,859, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily caseload reached 2,152 the previous day, the second-largest number recorded since the COVID-19 outbreak in January last year after posting a record high of 2,222 on Aug. 11.

Daily cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time on July 7 and have stayed above 1,000 for 45 days in a row.

The country added six more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,197. The fatality rate was 0.94 percent.

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2021, shows a notification of closure at a restaurant until the extended Level 4 distancing measures end on Sept. 5 amid no signs of the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down. (Yonhap)

Later in the day, health authorities and local governments said 1,527 additional cases were confirmed from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, one more than at the same time the previous day. Daily cases will be counted until midnight and announced the following morning.