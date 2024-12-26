Netflix’s global phenomenon ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 premieres Thurs.

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s Korean original series “Squid Game” premieres Thursday, continuing the gripping narrative that captivated audiences worldwide.

The new chapter follows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who abandons his plans to leave for the United States after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with an unwavering mission: to end the deadly games forever.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said Season 2 draws its dramatic power from Gi-hun’s profound transformation, driven by the harrowing experiences he endured in the games. The once spirited and curious survivor has evolved into a man consumed by a single purpose, marking a stark departure from the first season’s themes.

In the upcoming season, Gi-hun confronts the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who seeks to thwart his attempts to intervene in the games.

A poster for “Squid Game” Season 2, provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In addition, the director shifts focus to a younger ensemble cast, reflecting his intent to spotlight the mounting crisis of online gambling addiction among youth, featuring characters whose dire circumstances drive them to join the games.

It also introduces a diverse array of new characters, including transgender Hyun-joo (Park Sung-hoon), who needs money for gender-affirming surgery; No-eul (Park Gyu-young), a North Korean defector fighting to reunite with her young daughter still trapped across the border; and a mother (Kang Ae-sim) who enters the games to repay a gambling debt her son (Yang Dong-geun) has incurred, with the son also taking part.

Their stories are expected to add layers of contemporary social commentary to the series’ exploration of survival and sacrifice.

The new season introduces a striking visual element: “O” and “X” laid out across the vast dormitory floor.

This new addition reflects the show’s deeper examination of social polarization, where participants are forced to choose sides. It serves as a powerful metaphor for modern society’s tendency to categorize people into opposing camps, breeding deeper conflict and alienation among the contestants.

Between the illuminated marks, there is a button where the 456 participants, competing for a massive cash prize, can vote on whether to continue or end the deadly games after each round.

The second season has been nominated for best drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, making history as one of the few shows to secure a nomination prior to its release.

The first season of the Korean thriller made waves at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022, earning three nominations: best TV drama, best actor for Lee Jung-jae and best supporting actor for O Yeong-su, who portrayed the elderly participant Oh Il-nam and became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

Ahead of Thursday’s release, Netflix has launched a variety of promotional activities in 11 countries, including the United States, Australia and Britain, to build excitement among fans.

“Squid Game” Season 2 is set for release at 5 p.m. on the streaming platform.