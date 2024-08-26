NCT’s Jaehyun to make solo debut

Jaehyun of K-pop supergroup NCT will make his debut as a solo artist with an album titled “J” on Monday, his agency said.

The first individual album from Jaehyun will feature eight tracks, including both Korean and English versions of the lead single, “Smoke,” according to SM Entertainment.

SM introduced “Smoke” as a hip-hop R&B number characterized by rhythmic bass, groovy vocals and rich guitar sounds. The lyrics draw a comparison between a romantic moment shared in a car with a lover and smoke rising with music.

The album’s title, “J,” reflects Jaehyun’s personal touch, as he often writes the letter “J” on his belongings, symbolizing his identity, according to the agency.