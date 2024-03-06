NCT Dream to return with new EP this month

Popular K-pop boy group NCT Dream will drop its fifth EP, “Dream( )scape,” on March 25, the group’s agency said Tuesday.

The EP is composed of six songs, including “Smoothie,” “icantfeelanything,” “Box,” “Carat Cake” and “Unknown,” SM Entertainment said. It added the album carries messages of empathy for the struggles and wandering of youth, encouraging them to overcome difficulties and grow together.

The meaning of the “( )” in the album title has not yet been revealed.

Starting in May, the group will hold its third world tour, “The Dream Show 3,” which will kick off in Seoul, and continue in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.