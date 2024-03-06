Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT Dream to return with new EP this month
March 6, 2024
Popular K-pop boy group NCT Dream will drop its fifth EP, “Dream( )scape,” on March 25, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The EP is composed of six songs, including “Smoothie,” “icantfeelanything,” “Box,” “Carat Cake” and “Unknown,” SM Entertainment said. It added the album carries messages of empathy for the struggles and wandering of youth, encouraging them to overcome difficulties and grow together.
The meaning of the “( )” in the album title has not yet been revealed.
Starting in May, the group will hold its third world tour, “The Dream Show 3,” which will kick off in Seoul, and continue in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.