NCT Dream to release new English single
August 9, 2024
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will put out a new English single this month, the group’s agency said Friday.
“Rains in Heaven” will hit various music platforms around the world on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m., according to SM Entertainment.
It introduced the single as a 1980s-style pop song that features rhythmic drums and bass blended with emotional synths and the seven members’ sweet vocals.
The song’s lyrics, co-written by member Mark, express empathy for those who are weary and struggling, promising to support them, SM said.