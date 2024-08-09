NCT Dream to release new English single

K-pop boy group NCT Dream will put out a new English single this month, the group’s agency said Friday.

“Rains in Heaven” will hit various music platforms around the world on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m., according to SM Entertainment.

It introduced the single as a 1980s-style pop song that features rhythmic drums and bass blended with emotional synths and the seven members’ sweet vocals.

The song’s lyrics, co-written by member Mark, express empathy for those who are weary and struggling, promising to support them, SM said.