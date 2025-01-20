JYP Entertainment unveils new boy group KickFlip

JYP Entertainment’s latest boy group, KickFlip, expressed excitement Monday over its long-awaited debut and determination to rise as a fresh force in the K-pop industry.

“This is a moment we’ve been waiting for,” leader Kyehoon said during a media showcase in Seoul for the group’s debut album. “We’ll work hard so that people think of us as a ‘K-pop super rookie.’”

The band consists of five Korean members — Kyehoon, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje and Donghyeon — and two Japanese members, Amaru and Keiju. Kyehoon previously gained recognition as the winner of JYP’s 2016 public audition, and he and some other members appeared on SBS TV’s audition program “Loud” in 2021.

JYP Entertainment’s new boy group KickFlip performs the lead track of its debut EP, “Flip It, Kick It!,” at a Seoul concert hall on Jan. 20, 2025. (Yonhap)

The group’s name comes from a high-difficulty skateboarding trick involving a 360-degree board rotation. The band says the name symbolizes its resolve to defy conventions and bring fresh energy to its performances.

“When I first heard the name ‘KickFlip,’ I was overwhelmed with emotion. It felt like we were finally taking our first step,” Kyehoon said. “We aim to bring a fresh vibe with our performances.”

KickFlip’s debut EP, “Flip It, Kick It!,” features six tracks, including the lead song, “Mama Said,” “Warriors” and “Like a Monster.”

The lead track delivers a playful and rebellious message about staying true to oneself despite unsolicited advice, as reflected in lyrics such as “Even if I can’t use chopsticks properly, I can still eat well.”

Kyehoon noted that the song’s theme aligns perfectly with the group’s image.

“The concept of going our own way despite nagging resonated with us. From the moment I first heard it, I was confident it would be our lead track,” he said.

The group’s musical talents are already on display, with Japanese member Amaru co-writing the lyrics for “Mama Said” and Korean member Donghwa contributing to the track “Yeah Sure.”

The band hopes to connect with fans through music, just like its label senior, Stray Kids.

“We want to have our names on many tracks and share our thoughts with as many people as possible in the future,” Donghwa said.