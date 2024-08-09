- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Jimin’s ‘Muse’ certified gold by Japanese recording industry
“Muse,” the second solo album from Jimin of K-pop boy group BTS, has earned gold certification in Japan, the group’s agency said Friday.
The album, released on July 19, has achieved this recognition by exceeding 100,000 units in sales in the country as of July, according to BigHit Music.
The Recording Industry Association of Japan awards certifications based on cumulative sales, with gold awarded at 100,000 units, platinum at 250,000 units, double platinum at 500,000 units and triple platinum at 750,000 units.
Last year, Jimin received platinum certification for his first solo album “Face.”
Also on Friday, boy group Enhypen’s second full-length album “Romance: Untold” and boy group Boynextdoor’s first Japanese single “And” were certified platinum by the Japanese association for surpassing 250,000 copies in sales.
Boy group Tomorrow X Together earned double platinum certification for its Japanese single “Chikai,” which sold over 500,000 copies, according to the association.