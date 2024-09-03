Injured Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong back in San Diego, return date ‘TBD’

Kim Ha-seong, the injured shortstop for the San Diego Padres, has returned to his home city after rehabbing his shoulder in Arizona, though his return date remains unclear.

MLB.com reported Monday (U.S. local time) that Kim was back in San Diego for the Padres’ series opener against the Detroit Tigers. He had been in the Padres’ spring training complex in Arizona last week to take live at-bats.

Kim landed on the 10-day injured list (IL) on Aug. 20, two days after hurting his right shoulder in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt during a game in Colorado. He was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was placed on the IL for the first time in his four-year major league career.

Kim has been swinging a bat and throwing, but the Padres said Kim has not yet thrown fully across the diamond from the shortstop position.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said it was “TBD” whether Kim could be back by the end of the Padres’ home stand Sunday.

Kim is batting .233/.330/.370 this season with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 22 steals in 121 games.

Kim had missed 14 games prior to the Detroit game Monday. The Padres went 8-6 in those contests.

They came into Monday in second place in the National League (NL) West division at 78-61, 5 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres lead the NL Wild Card race by a half game over the Arizona Diamondbacks.