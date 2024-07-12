Hyundai Motor to launch GV60 Magma SUV in S. Korea next year

Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will launch the GV60 Magma SUV in South Korea next year as it beefs up high-performance models.

The GV60 Magma will be the first model under the Genesis Magma program, which was officially launched at the Genesis showroom in New York in March, Hyundai said in a statement.

The South Korean carmaker aims to develop high-performance Magma models for all of the Genesis models in the existing lineup, though it will take a couple of years before their mass production.

Hyundai showcased the performance of the GV60 Magma Concept and the G80 Electrified Concept for the first time at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain, the statement said.

Four Genesis magma models, including the GV80 Coupe Concept and the G70 Track Taxi Nordschleife, are expected to complete 13 rounds of the motorsport event’s iconic Hill Climb course from Thursday to Sunday, it said.

Hyundai did not provide the timeframes for the launches of other Magma models.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs plans to introduce the GV60 Magma in Europe and other markets following its domestic launch.