‘Firefighters’ tops weekend box office for 2nd week
Director Kwak Kyung-taek’s latest film, “Firefighters,” remained the top choice at the local box office.
According to the Korean Film Council’s computerized box-office tally Monday, the disaster film topped the weekend box office for the second consecutive week, attracting an audience of 510,000 from Friday to Sunday.
The movie, based on a 2001 arson incident that claimed the lives of six firefighters in Seoul’s Hongje neighborhood, has amassed 2.596 million viewers.
“Mufasa: The Lion King” came in second place, with 234,000 viewers. The “Lion King” prequel opened in local theaters Wednesday.
“Moana 2,” the sequel about the seafaring adventures of a courageous young Polynesian girl, ranked third, selling 198,000 tickets. The Disney animation has surpassed 3 million in attendance in local theaters.
Among Korean films, “Hidden Face” exceeded 1 million admissions, adding about 12,000 viewers over the weekend. It is the first R-rated Korean film to surpass the 1 million audience mark this year.