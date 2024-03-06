- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Financial regulator vows swift implementation of 5 tln-won support fund for local firms
The financial regulator said Wednesday it will work to quickly provide up to 5 trillion won (US$3.75 billion) in financial support to local firms this year, while pushing to create an additional 3 trillion-won investment fund for businesses.
The government earlier announced plans to provide more than 76 trillion won in financial support for local businesses, with 20 trillion won earmarked for large businesses and 15 trillion won for mid-sized firms.
“As a follow-up to the ‘business-tailored financial support’ (announce Feb. 15), the banking sector and growth funds will create a 5 trillion-won fund specifically for mid-sized firms and start making investments within the year,” the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a press release.
It added it will also provide an additional 3 trillion won for startups and business innovation, noting the existing investment fund is already well under way.
FSC Vice Chairman Kim So-young stressed the need to quickly implement the support measures, highlighting that two policy lenders — Korea Development Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea — plan to launch their support programs within the first half of the year.
“To add to this, we ask the five banks that have agreed to actively take part in the business support program to help actualize the outcome of support at an early date by swiftly launching their investment and loan programs,” he told a policy meeting, attended by officials from other related government offices and the banks.