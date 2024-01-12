‘Exhuma’ tops 3 mln admissions in 1 week since release

Director Jang Jae-hyun’s occult flick “Exhuma” continues its strong box-office performance, surpassing 3 million cumulative viewers in just one week since its release.

According to the distributor Showbox on Wednesday, the supernatural thriller logged over 3.09 million cumulative viewers earlier in the day.

It became the most-viewed film released this year, exceeding Timothee Chalamet’s “Wonka” with 3.05 million viewers.

“Exhuma” is expected to reach its break-even point of 3.3 million admissions as early as this afternoon, as advance ticket sales exceeded 300,000 for the day.

Released Thursday, the movie topped 1 million viewers on its third day and 2 million viewers on its fourth day.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, it follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy U.S.-based family by exhuming its ancestor’s grave in a remote Korean village.