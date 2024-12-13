Court dismisses injunction request from suspended Korean Olympic chief

A court on Friday rejected the Korean Olympic chief’s application for an injunction against the government’s recent disciplinary action against him over suspected misconduct.

The Seoul Administration Court made the decision after Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), filed for the injunction last month to nullify the sports ministry’s decision to suspend him from his duties for alleged improper conduct, including improper hiring practices and misuse of funds.

The ministry announced the disciplinary measure on Nov. 11 after the ethics inspection team under the Office for Government Policy Coordination said it asked the police to investigate Lee and other sports officials.

The court explained that Lee does not stand to suffer any damage from the suspension, and that there had not been any procedural flaw when the penalty was issued. The court also noted that it is difficult to conclude the government inspection team had fabricated any of its findings on Lee’s alleged misconduct.

Lee said later Friday that he will appeal the ruling and take the case to the Seoul High Court. In a statement, Lee claimed that it could be contested in court whether the sports minister even had the authority to suspend him and that the ministry had “clearly violated” rules in handing down the penalty.

Lee added that the suspension has caused him “irreparable damage” and the administration court must have reached its conclusion without careful consideration.

Despite the suspension, however, Lee has sought to run for his third term at the KSOC.

Lee Kee-heung, the suspended president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (Yonhap)

Lee has yet to officially announce his bid, but he has already been cleared to run by the KSOC’s Commission for Fair Play in Sport.

Per KSOC statutes, its president may run for a second term without restrictions, but a bid for a third term and beyond must be approved by the subcommission.

The subcommission’s clearance came on Nov. 12, two days after the government inspection team accused Lee of misconduct.

Seven others have either officially announced their candidacy or are expected to do so soon. The list includes Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic table tennis champion and a former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, and former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo.

Candidates must complete their registration during the Dec. 24-25 window. The election is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2025.

Lee was elected as an IOC member in 2019, but his membership is tied to his status as head of the KSOC. If he decides to run but loses the election, Lee will lose his IOC seat.

Even if Lee is reelected as the KSOC chief, his IOC term will expire next year because of the age limit.

For IOC members elected after December 1999, their terms end on the final day of the year in which they turn 70. Lee will turn 70 in January 2025.

A one-time extension of the term, for a maximum of four years beyond 70, can be granted upon recommendation by the IOC Executive Board. In its most recent meeting last week, the board recommended a four-year extension for Spyros Capralos of Greece, who was also elected in 2019 and will turn 70 next year, but not for Lee.