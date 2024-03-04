Don't Miss
BTS’ V set to release English song ‘FRI(END)S’ next week
March 4, 2024
BTS’ V will release his new English song ‘FRI(END)S’ next Friday, Big Hit Music said Monday.
The pop soul song is the artist’s first solo music since “Layover,” his debut solo album released in September.
The company said V had prepared it before he started his mandatory military service in December.
“FRI(END)S” will be released at 1 p.m on that day.