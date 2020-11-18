Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BTS’ agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico’s agency

BTS’ agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico’s agency

November 18, 2020

 Big Hit Entertainment, the agency-label behind K-pop megastars BTS, on Wednesday announced its takeover of KOZ Entertainment.

KOZ was launched in 2018 by the popular 28-year-old rapper and producer Zico, who has chart-topping hits like “Any Song.” It represents Zico himself as well as Dvwn.

Big Hit said the takeover is expected to help the agency-label diversify its business portfolio.

“We are happy to join hands with Zico, who is a top-ranking producer and artist,” BTS chief Bang Si-hyuk said in a statement. “We are looking forward to the synergy that Big Hit and KOZ will together create.”

Yoo Seung-hyun, who heads KOZ, also voiced hope that the takeover will help its musicians go global.

“We will strive to discover talented artists and further drive our global business in cooperation with Big Hit,” Yoo said.

The acquisition marks the latest in Big Hit’s aggressive expansion. In 2019, the agency established a joint venture with entertainment giant CJ ENM and took over Source Music, which manages popular all-female act Gfriend. In May, Big Hit said it acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages boy bands NU’EST and Seventeen.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the agency-label. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the agency-label. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes