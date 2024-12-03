- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BOK to hold emergency market response meeting over martial law declaration
The Bank of Korea (BOK) will hold an emergency market response meeting Wednesday to check the impact of emergency martial law on the market and discuss necessary responses, bank officials said.
The meeting will take place early Wednesday morning, attended by all senior officials of the central bank, according to the BOK.
An extra session of the BOK’s monetary policy board is also scheduled to be held on the day to discuss the current situation and measures to stabilize the financial market, it added.
The move comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unscheduled late-night address Tuesday, accusing the opposition side of conducting “anti-state activities.”
Following the announcement, the Korean won had fallen sharply against the U.S. dollar and the cryptocurrency market had fluctuated.
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong attended an emergency meeting presided by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok where authorities vowed to mobilize “all possible market stabilization measures,” including “the injection of unlimited liquidity.”
It is the first time since 1979 that martial law has been declared in the country.