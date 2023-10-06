Don't Miss
BOK chief to attend G20 central bank chiefs, IMF-WBG meetings in Morocco
October 6, 2023
South Korea’s top central banker will take part in a string of meetings of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, and the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group in Morocco next week, his office said Friday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend the series of meetings scheduled to be held in the city of Marrakech from Monday to Sunday to discuss key economic and financial issues with his counterparts from advanced and key emerging economies.
During the meeting, the participants are expected to discuss proper responses to higher interest rates, economic and geopolitical fragmentation, global debts and other key risks, according to the BOK.