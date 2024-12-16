BLACKPINK’s Rose scores British chart success with solo album ‘rosie’

Rose, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has seen chart success in Britain with her first full-length solo album, “rosie.”

“APT.,” a prerelease track from the album, has maintained a strong presence on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for eight consecutive weeks, according to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time).

The collaborative single with global pop star Bruno Mars currently holds the No. 4 position, dropping from the previous week’s No. 3.

BLACKPINK’s Rose is seen in this photo provided by The Black Label. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song peaked at No. 2 since it debuted in fourth place in October and spent five weeks at No. 3.

The album’s lead track, “toxic till the end,” debuted at No. 72 on the same chart this week, marking the simultaneous appearance of two of Rose’s songs in the Top 100.

The full-length album “rosie,” which includes both singles, debuted at No. 4 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100.