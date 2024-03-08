- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s Jennie to drop collaborative song with U.S. rapper
Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will put out a collaboration song with American rapper Matt Champion on Friday in her first release since founding her own label last year.
The two artists announced on their respective social media accounts Thursday that their joint effort, “Slow Motion,” will come out the following day.
A teaser image released by her agency, Odd Atelier, included text indicating the exact timing of the track’s release at 2 p.m.
Jennie shared the same image on her personal social media account, writing, “I anticipate too much for the day the world will listen to our song.”
Last year, Jennie established the label for her solo endeavors while renewing her contract with YG Entertainment for group activities as a BLACKPINK member.
“Slow Motion” marks her first release under her new agency.