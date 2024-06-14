Aespa’s ‘Supernova’ chosen for Dubai fountain show

“Supernova,” the latest hit from K-pop girl group aespa, was selected as the background music for Dubai’s famous fountain show, the group’s agency said Friday.

Starting last Sunday, one of the two lead singles from the group’s first studio album, “Supernova,” is being featured in the show at the canal in front of Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the city’s most iconic shopping destinations, for the next year, according to SM Entertainment.

The “Imagine Show” is a major tourist attraction in Dubai, recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the world’s largest water screen projection and permanent projection mapping.

K-pop girl group aespa is seen in this file photo taken May 27, 2024. (Yonhap)

The show is known for its spectacular fountain performances that utilize advanced technology, such as color projectors, LED lights, lasers and drones, all synchronized to music.

It marks the first time a song by a K-pop girl group has been chosen as the background music for the fountain show. Previously, “Hurdle” by Suho of boy group EXO was the first K-pop song to be used at the show.