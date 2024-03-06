Aespa’s Karina apologizes for surprising fans with dating news

Karina, a member of the K-pop girl group aespa, apologized to fans Tuesday for surprising them with news of her relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook.

The couple’s relationship was first revealed by an internet-based entertainment news outlet on Tuesday last week. Both Lee and Karina’s agencies confirmed the report on the same day, saying they are in the early stages of dating.

In a handwritten letter posted on her Instagram account, Karina acknowledged the surprise fans might feel and expressed remorse for any potential hurt her actions may have caused.

In this file photo, Karina of K-pop girl group aespa poses for photographers during a red carpet event for the 2023 Melon Music Awards at Inspire Arena on Incheon’s Yeongjong Island on Dec. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

“I know many of MY (aespa’s fan base) must be disappointed,” she wrote, using the official fan name. “I wanted to apologize sincerely to the fans who have given me the warmest support since my debut.”

She then emphasized the importance of her fans, saying, “Each and every one of you is still very precious to me.”

The apology comes amid a mixed reaction from fans, with some offering support and others expressing disappointment at the news coming so soon after her debut.

Dating among K-pop idols is a sensitive topic. However, there is a growing trend of idols being more open about their private lives.

Karina concluded the letter with a promise to fans. “I want to heal the wounds that I have caused,” she wrote. “I will work harder and show you a more mature side of myself, without disappointing you. Please watch me.”