Actress Song Hye-kyo to return to big screen as exorcist nun
Actress Song Hye-kyo will return to the silver screen in her home country as an exorcist nun for the first time in 10 years, the film’s local distributor said Friday.
Song has been cast in a new Korean film directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae, alongside co-stars Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jin-wook and Huh Joon-ho, New said. It added that shooting for the film will begin soon.
The supernatural thriller, whose Korean title translates to “Dark Nuns,” is a sequel to “The Priests,” a 2015 exorcism movie that was both a critical and commercial success, written and directed by Jang Jae-hyun.
The sequel tells the story of people who strive to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit, according to the distributor.
Song takes on the role of a nun who endeavors to rescue the boy with strong determination and decisive actions.
This marks her first appearance in a Korean movie in about 10 years since she starred in “My Brilliant Life” in 2014 with Gang Dong-won. After the film, she ventured into Chinese cinema, appearing in “The Crossing” series.