4 injured evacuating airplane on fire at Busan airport
A passenger aircraft caught fire at an international airport in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, with four people sustaining injuries while evacuating.
Fire authorities said an Air Busan plane, an Airbus A321-200, bound for Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, some 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire at its tail before its takeoff around 10:26 p.m. Tuesday. They added that all 169 passengers, six crew members and one maintenance worker aboard evacuated on an inflatable slide.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:34 p.m. Just before midnight, fire authorities said they had completely extinguished the fire by 11:31 p.m.
Though there were no injuries to report at first, fire authorities later said four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during their evacuation. Two were treated at a nearby hospital.
While the fire started at the tail of the plane, it appeared to have spread to the fuselage of the craft.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A fire official said the fire apparently started inside the tail end of the plane.
Air Busan had not reported any accident over the past dozen years.