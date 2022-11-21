- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
(World Cup) S. Korean players pleased with pitch conditions at match venue
After paying their first visit to the stadium for all of their group stage matches, South Korean players said Monday they were pleased with the conditions.
South Korea had their “stadium familiarization” session at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, Monday morning. It is the site of all three Group H matches for South Korea: against Uruguay on Thursday, Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.
South Korean players check out the pitch at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, as part of their stadium familiarization session for the FIFA World Cup on Nov. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)
Midfielder Hwang In-beom and defender Kim Moon-hwan both said the pitch at the stadium felt softer than the one at their training facility in Doha.
“The field is incredible. It feels a little cushier than our training site,” Hwang said, in a message shared by the Korea Football Association (KFA) as the familiarization session was open only to photographers and television cameras. “I wish we’d have been able to train here today, too. But at least being able to step on the pitch should help.”
Kim said the stadium seemed “ideal” for matches and added, “The softer pitch makes it for better playing conditions.”
Before South Korea and Uruguay take the field there, Denmark and Tunisia will play the first match at Education City Stadium at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Midfielder Paik Seung-ho said conditions may change depending on how that first match is played but added, “The way it’s set up now, the stadium looks fantastic.”