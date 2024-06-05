Tottenham to face K League All-Star squad during Seoul summer tour

Tottenham Hotspur, captained by South Korean icon Son Heung-min, will take on an All-Star team representing the top South Korean league as part of their summer tour, the event’s organizers announced Wednesday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play on Wednesday released final fixtures for “2024 Coupang Play Series.”

Spurs will face “Team K League,” made up of players voted on by fans and league coaches, at 8 p.m. July 31 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Coupang Play and the Korea Professional Football League jointly announced Hong Myung-bo, head coach of two-time defending champions Ulsan HD FC, will be in charge of Team K League.

This image provided by Coupang Play on June 5, 2024, shows fixtures for the 2024 Coupang Play Series, featuring Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Team K League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Coupang Play has been hosting European clubs for summer matches here since 2022. Spurs were part of the inaugural series two years ago, with the Spanish side Sevilla and an All-Star team from the domestic K League also taking part.

In 2023, Hong also coached Team K League for the Coupang Play Series, as they defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2.

“I am happy to be with K League players for the second straight Coupang Play Series,” Hong said in a statement. “I will try to give fans an unforgettable experience and help Team K League win our second straight match.”

Coupang Play had announced on May 20 that Spurs will face the German giants Bayern Munich on Aug. 3. The company confirmed on Wednesday that the match will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The Spurs-Bayern showdown will feature two of South Korea’s best players today in Son and Bayern defender Kim Min-jae. They have been mainstays for the national team, and they have never faced each other before.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale at 8 p.m. June 28 and will only be open to Coupang WOW members at Coupang Play’s website.