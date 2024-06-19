Stray Kids to release new album next month

Popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids will return with a new EP on July 19, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, said Wednesday.

The album, titled “Ate,” carries the eight-piece group’s ambitious aspiration to “devour” the music market this summer, according to the agency.

The band also posted a trailer video for its upcoming release on social media. The video depicts the eight members scrounging around to regain their luck after a series of unfortunate incidents following the inadvertent opening of a fortune cookie.

This image provided by JYP Entertainment is from a trailer video for K-pop group Stray Kids’ upcoming EP “Ate.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Stray Kids has claimed four No. 1s on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. Most recently, “Lose My Breath,” the group’s collaborative digital single with U.S. pop star Charlie Puth, entered the Hot 100 main singles chart in May.

The band is scheduled to perform at major international music festivals this summer, including I-Days in Milan, Italy, British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, and Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States.