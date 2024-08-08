Stray Kids headlines Lollapalooza Chicago

K-pop sensation Stray Kids has headlined Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the United States, the group’s agency said Tuesday.

Taking the spotlight on the festival’s first day at Grant Park in downtown Chicago on Friday, the group opened the set with “S-Class,” the title track from its third full-length album, and went on to perform 21 songs, according to JYP Entertainment.

It marks the second consecutive year the group has headlined any Lollapalooza event, following the group’s performance at Lollapalooza Paris last year.

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by Pooneh Ghana and Lollapalooza 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The band’s setlist also included hits like “Freeze,” “Super Bowl,” “Thunderous,” “Lonely St.” and “My Pace.”

The performance reached a crescendo with “Chk Chk Boom,” the title track from the band’s latest EP, “Ate,” which has topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The enthusiastic audience demanded an encore, prompting Stray Kids to return to the stage with songs like “Lalalala,” “Miroh” and a remix of “Chk Chk Boom,” concluding its set on a high note, according to the agency.

The boy group will kick off its “dominATE” world tour with four concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.