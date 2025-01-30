Samsung mobile phone found among belongings of N. Korean soldier killed by Ukrainian forces

A Samsung cellphone was found among the belongings of a North Korean soldier who was killed by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (local time) that they conducted a raid in Russia’s western front-line region of Kursk, killing two North Korean soldiers.

Photos released by the SSO show that the captured items included a mobile phone that appears to be a Samsung 2G model based on its exterior design.

Other items included printed materials with Ukrainian phrases transliterated into Korean, such as “Drop your weapons” and “Take off your clothes,” seemingly intended for use when capturing Ukrainian soldiers.

A passport from the Republic of Buryatia, a federal subject of Russia, was also discovered, along with a letter containing a New Year’s message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to deployed soldiers.

In the letter, Kim praised the soldiers for their efforts, saying, “Please never forget, even for a moment, that I am constantly wishing and praying for all of you to return safely and in good health.”

During the raid, Ukrainian soldiers also captured military assets, including protective gear, military equipment, a DL-5 rangefinder, a 1PN139-1 thermal imaging sight, and an AK-12 assault rifle equipped with a 1P87 sight, according to the SSO.