Samsung chief Lee visits India: source

Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been on a visit to India to review the company’s local operations and meet with business partners, a source close to the matter said Friday.

Lee arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, according to the source.

Samsung Electronics operates a smartphone factory in Noida, northern India, and a home appliance facility in Sriperumbudur, southern India, along with several R&D and design centers.

It also has a strong presence in the network business in India, supplying fifth-generation mobile communications (5G) equipment for more than a decade.

In 2012, Samsung Electronics was the sole supplier of 4G LTE network equipment to Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of India’s financial and entertainment conglomerate Reliance Group.

During his visit to India, meanwhile, Lee was expected to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, according to the source.